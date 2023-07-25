Chinese and Russian officials to join North Korean commemorations of Korean War armistice

BEIJING (AP) — Both Russia and China are sending government delegations to North Korea this week to join commemorations of the signing of the armistice that ended fighting in the Korean War 70 years ago. The conflict was launched by North Korea in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to conquer its southern rival. It brought in forces from the newly created People’s Republic of China aided by the then-Soviet air force, while South Korea, the U.S. and troops from various countries under the direction of the United Nations battled to repulse the invasion. North Korea has been preparing huge celebrations of the anniversary of the armistice on Thursday that are likely to be capped off by a military parade in its capital.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.