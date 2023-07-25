Skip to Content
Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank governor appears in court more than a month after his arrest

By CHINEDU ASADU
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank governor has appeared in court in the economic hub of Lagoon on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and live ammunition. Godwin Emefiele was suspended in early June by Nigeria’s new President Bola Tinubu. The governor pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence and was granted bail by the presiding judge. His appearance in court on Tuesday was his first in public since June 10, when he was detained by Nigeria’s secret police. A Lagos-based analyst says the governor’s trial could negatively impact the Central Bank of Nigeria at a time when the country is looking to attract more foreign investors.

