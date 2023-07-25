Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest
By RAHIM FAIEZ
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban has announced that all beauty salons in Afghanistan must now close as a one-month deadline ended, despite rare public opposition to the edict. A spokesman for the Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry did not say whether it would use force against salons that do not comply. The ruling is the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls following edicts barring them from education, public spaces and most forms of employment. The Taliban says it decided to ban beauty salons because they offered services forbidden by Islam and caused economic hardship for the families of grooms during wedding festivities.