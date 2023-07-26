Actor Marla Gibbs, 92, will tell her life story in the memoir ‘It’s Never Too Late’

NEW YORK (AP) — Marla Gibbs waited a long time to tell her life story. The Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles on “The Jeffersons” and “227” among others has a deal with Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers dedicated to Black stories. The memoir will come out in fall 2024. The 92-year-old Gibbs is calling the book “It’s Never Too Late,” in which she traces her rise from Chicago’s South Side to long-term success in Hollywood. Gibbs’ other credits include the films “The Visit” and “Meteor Man” and a recurring role on the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

