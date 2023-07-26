Al Jazeera condemns Egypt’s decision to add some of its journalists to a terrorism blacklist

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The pan-Arab news network Al Jazeera has condemned a recent decision by Egyptian authorities to brand some of its journalists as terrorists. The media outlet is owned by the Gulf state of Qatar. Al Jazeera said Tuesday that “a number” of its Egyptian journalists and presenters had been added to a list of alleged terrorists. The list was published in an official newspaper earlier this month following a ruling by the Cairo Criminal Court. The network also called for the release of two reporters arrested in February 2020 and August 2021. Egypt launched a crackdown on Al Jazeera after the 2013 military overthrow of an elected but divisive government dominated by the Muslim Brotherhood group.

