Bank owners and citizens protest deterioration of the Iraqi dinar following US ban on Iraqi banks
By ALI JABAR and SALAR SALIM
IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Dozens of people have protested in front of the Central Bank of Iraq in Baghdad and bank owners called for official action to stem a sharp increase in the dollar exchange rate Wednesday, after the United States blacklisted 14 Iraqi banks. Over the past two days, the market rate of the dollar has jumped from 1470 dinar per dollar to 1570 dinar per dollar after the United States listed 14 Iraqi private banks among the banks that are banned from dealing with US dollar. The ban was imposed on July 19 by the US Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.