Congress urged to revive long-stalled debate about regulating self-driving vehicles
By ASHRAF KHALIL and TOM KRISHER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Advocates for the self-driving vehicle industry are asking Congress to expand their ability to test and eventually sell autonomous cars and trucks. In a hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, they warned that years of regulatory inaction on so-called autonomous vehicles or AVs is hurting the American industry as other countries gain ground. While most Republicans, and some Democrats, on the committee seemed enthusiastic about speeding up the pace of AV research and testing in America, others warned about going too fast without addressing long-standing issues of safety and liability.