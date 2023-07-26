Design for Las Vegas Strip mass shooting memorial features a garden path and 58 beams of light

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A design for a permanent memorial to the 2017 Las Vegas Strip mass shooting has been chosen after more than three years of planning. The Clark County 1 October Memorial Committee announced the top design Wednesday at an emotional meeting. It will feature 58 towering beams designed to look like candles. The number represents the toll of people who died in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Two people who initially survived died in subsequent years from causes that were attributed to wounds they suffered. More than 850 people were injured in the attack on Oct. 1, 2017. The committee will submit the selected design and an alternate one to the Clark County Commission in September.

