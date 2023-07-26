Doctors in England escalate pay dispute as they announce another 4-day walkout in August

LONDON (AP) — Tens of thousands of doctors in Britain’s state-funded health service will go on strike for a further four days in August as their pay dispute with the government shows few if any signs of resolution. The junior doctors are fresh from a five-day walkout that was described as the longest in the history of the National Health Service. Doctors at the early stages of their careers said Wednesday that they will walk out in England between Aug. 11 and Aug. 15. The United Kingdom like other nations in Europe has faced disruptive strikes as workers have pressed for pay that keeps pace with a sharp increase in consumer prices.

