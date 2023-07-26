Iran gives ‘detailed answers’ to UN inspectors over 2 sites where manmade uranium particles found

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says it gave new details to the U.N. about two sites near Tehran that inspectors say bore traces of manmade uranium. The comments Wednesday by Mohammad Eslami, the head of Iran’s civilian nuclear program, come as Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. Meanwhile, Tehran still enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. Eslami did not name the sites, though the International Atomic Energy Agency has identified them as Turquzabad and Varamin just outside of Tehran. The IAEA has said it has no outstanding questions about a third site also investigated by inspectors.

