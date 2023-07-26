Judge rejects a defense request to exhume the body of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s father
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request by lawyers for the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman to exhume the body of his father. Robert Bowers’ lawyers had wanted the body exhumed for a DNA test after prosecutors raised questions about paternity. Bowers is facing a possible death sentence after being convicted of killing 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue. Trying to persuade jurors to spare his life, the defense says Bowers has a family history of mental illness and has introduced evidence that his father was diagnosed with schizophrenia. The judge ruled Wednesday that the defense waited too long to make the exhumation request.