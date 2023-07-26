Mega Millions lottery jackpot nears $1B ahead of Friday drawing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Mega Millions lottery jackspot is approaching $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. The current $910 million jackpot is slated to be the fifth highest in Mega Millions history. The one-time cash prize is estimated at $464 million. The last Mega Millions winner took home $20 million in April. Since then, there have been 28 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The highest Mega Millions jackpot was more than $1.5 billion and won in 2018.

