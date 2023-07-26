Michigan woman out of jail after light sentence for killing dad by throwing chemical

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A young Michigan woman convicted of killing her father by burning him with a chemical drain cleaner has been sentenced to a year in jail. Megan Imirowicz was released Tuesday because she’s already been in custody for more than a year. The 19-year-old Imirowicz was found guilty in June of use of harmful devices/irritants causing death. Prosecutors say Imirowicz was upset with her father because he was drunk and unable to drive her to a hair appointment before an 18th birthday party in 2021. Konrad Imirowicz survived for five months before dying in 2022.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.