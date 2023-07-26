New Zealand’s anti-nuclear stance means it won’t play a role in Australia’s submarine plans

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s commitment to remaining nuclear-free means it won’t play a role in Australia’s defense plans to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, the leaders from both countries said Wednesday. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made his first official visit to New Zealand since becoming leader last year and emphasized the growing closeness between the neighboring countries, including plans to make travel between the two nations easier at the border. But that closeness and alignment on many geopolitical issues won’t extend to the so-called AUKUS agreement for the submarines that was brokered by Australia, the United States and Britain.

