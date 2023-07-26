Poland complains to European Union about German waste brought and dumped in unauthorized landfills

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has made a complaint against Germany to the European Commission over tons of German waste, some of it allegedly toxic, brought and stored in unauthorized landfills across Poland. Poland’s minister for climate and environment, Anna Moskwa, says the waste is being brought illegally and the complaint is a step toward taking Germany to the European Court of Justice. Moskwa says the German government and local authorities failed to respond to Poland’s requests for the waste to be removed. Foreign waste stored in Poland has been an issue for years. Polish companies sign contracts with foreign firms to neutralize the waste, but in some cases just dump it at unauthorized sites, eventually burning it to make room for more.

