Russian court sentences man to 22 years in prison for railway attack

MOSCOW (AP) — A military court in Moscow has sentenced a dual Russian-Ukrainian citizen to 22 years in a penal colony for blowing up a railroad track last summer allegedly at the behest of Ukraine. The court also handed Belavin a fine of 800,000 rubles ($8,875). The July attack in the Bryansk region which borders northern Ukraine damaged a freight train traveling from Belarus and the railway track. Belavin was convicted on charges of terrorism and the illegal acquisition, manufacture, transportation and storage of explosives. Two further railway attacks on consecutive days in May derailed freight trains in the Bryansk region which has also suffered sporadic cross-border shelling during the fighting in Ukraine.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.