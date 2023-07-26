Survivors of pilot whale pod that beached on the Australian coast are euthanized after rescue fails

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Survivors of a pod of almost 100 whales that beached on the southwest Australian coast have been euthanized after a second day of frantic, but unsucessfulv efforts to rescue them. The pod of long-finned pilot whales stranded themselves Tuesday on Cheynes Beach in Western Australia state, south of the capital Perth. Despite the efforts of wildlife officers and volunteers, 52 stranded whales died on the beach. Authorities say the remaining 45 were euthanized Wednesday after efforts to lead them to deeper water failed. The survivors continually returned to the shallows. Wildlife experts speculate the beaching could be an indicator of stress or illness within the pod, but say the reasons will likely remain a mystery.

