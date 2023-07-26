Trainer of champion Maximum Security gets 4 years in prison in racehorse-drugging scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — The trainer of racehorse champion Maximum Security has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster. Jason Servis was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil after pleading guilty to one felony and one misdemeanor charge alleging that he used unapproved drugs on the horses he trained. The judge said he cheated, lied and broke the law. She said he had undermined the integrity of the sport of horse racing. Given a chance to speak, the bespectacled Servis cried before composing himself and saying he was truly sorry.

