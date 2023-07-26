UK billionaire whose family trust owns Tottenham soccer club pleads not guilty to insider trading

NEW YORK (AP) — British billionaire Joe Lewis has been released on a $300 million bond after pleading not guilty to insider trading and conspiracy charges in New York. Lewis’ family trust owns the Tottenham Hotspur soccer team. The 86-year-old businessman appeared Wednesday in a federal court in Manhattan. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams says Lewis orchestrated a brazen insider trading scheme. Lewis is charged with using secrets that he gleaned from corporate boardrooms to give stock tips to his romantic partners, personal assistants, friends and pilots. Prosecutors say the recipients earned millions of dollars illegally. Lewis’ attorney says that he’ll fight the charges vigorously. Two of Lewis’ pilots also pleaded not guilty to related charges.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.