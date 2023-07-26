US economy likely slowed in April-June quarter but still showed its resilience

WASHINGTON (AP) — The most aggressive streak of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in 40 years has slowed the U.S. economy. But it hasn’t derailed it. The economy’s resilience has been on display for months, and on Thursday the government could provide another encouraging snapshot: Its first estimate of growth in the April-June quarter is expected to show that the gross domestic product expanded at a modest 1.5% annual rate. A pace of roughly that size would reflect a continuing slowdown from a 2% growth rate in the January-March quarter, 2.6% for the October-December period and 3.2% for July through September of last year. But it would still point to steady growth.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.