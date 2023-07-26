White House nominates Allvin as next Air Force chief

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has nominated a career airlift and cargo pilot with key deployments in Afghanistan and Europe to serve as the Air Force’s next top general. In a notice to Congress posted Wednesday, the White House nominated Gen. David W. Allvin to serve as the service’s next chief of staff. In his long military career, Allvin commanded units leading NATO’s air training and combat operations in Afghanistan, he’s led air strategy in Europe and overseen all global air mobility operations, responsible for a fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft that fuel, transport and supply troops around the globe. If confirmed, Allvin would replace outgoing Gen. CQ Brown, who was tapped by the White House to serve as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

