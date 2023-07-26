WNBA’s Riquna Williams arrested on felony domestic violence charges in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams has been accused of felony domestic violence involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A judge on Wednesday said the veteran WNBA shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail but can’t contact her alleged victim pending another court appearance next week. Records show Williams was arrested Tuesday on charges including strangulation, coercion using force and assault with a weapon. The type of weapon wasn’t described. Williams is a 10-year WNBA veteran who hasn’t played this season due to a back injury. She also faced league discipline in 2019 after a domestic violence incident when she played for the Los Angeles Sparks. The Aces haven’t commented yet about her arrest.

