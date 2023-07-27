Homeless struggle to stay safe from record high temperatures in blistering Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Homeless in America’s hottest big metro, Stefon James Dewitt Livengood counts on his neighbors in a sprawling downtown tent city to stay safe as temperatures soared over 110 degrees Fahrenheit every day this month. Homeless people like Livengood are among the people most likely to die every year in the extreme heat in metro Phoenix, which is setting new records in 2023. Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, tallied 425 heat-associated deaths for 2022 during the region’s hottest summer on record, more than half of them occurring in July. Most of the deaths occurred outside.

By THOMAS MACHOWICZ and ANITA SNOW Associated Press

