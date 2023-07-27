India and Japan look to collaborate in building semiconductors and resilient supply chains

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Japan are exploring collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors and resilient supply chains, as part of a target of $35.9 billion Japanese investment in the country by 2027. Foreign Ministers of India and Japan met in New Delhi and also discussed ways to deepen defense equipment and technology cooperation. Russia’s war in Ukraine has disrupted the global supply of parts and raw materials needed to complete products. India has made building a chipmaking sector a national priority as part of a self-reliance policy to secure stable supplies. It is offering financial incentives of up to 50% of project costs under a $10 billion plan for semiconductor and display manufacturing projects.

