Michigan school staffer recalls shooting with ‘disbelief’ as judge considers sentence

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors are making their case that a Michigan teenager should be sentenced to life in prison for killing four students at his high school in 2021. The hearing resumes Friday. Prosecutors introduced dark journal entries written by Ethan Crumbley, plus chilling video and testimony from a wounded staff member. Molly Darnell was one of seven people wounded that day. Darnell says she “locked eyes” with a boy in baggy clothes raising a gun toward her. Crumbley’s attorneys acknowledge that he’s in line for a long prison sentence, but the defense wants him to be eligible for parole. They say Crumbley suffered from mental illness and a turbulent home life.

