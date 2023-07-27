‘Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty’ shows sharp divide between GOP governor and Democratic challenger

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s political divide was on full display as Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and Democratic challenger Brandon Presley spoke to a rowdy outdoor crowd at the largest political event of this election year. The event on Thursday came less than two weeks before party primaries. Spectators cheered their own candidate and heckled the opposing candidate at the Neshoba County Fair. Presley talked about growing up in a home where his widowed mother had a hard time paying bills on her salary from a garment factory. He said Reeves does not understand working people. Reeves said Presley is backed by “national liberals” who want to change Mississippi’s conservative culture.

