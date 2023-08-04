4 new offshore wind power projects proposed for New Jersey Shore; 2 would be far out to sea

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Four new wind farms are being proposed off the New Jersey coast. At least two of them would be more than twice as far out to sea as other projects that have drawn the ire of residents who don’t want to see windmills on the horizon. Essen, Germany-based RWE and New York-based National Grid applied Friday to New Jersey regulators for a wind farm 37 miles off Long Beach Island. Chicago-based Invenergy and New York energyRE propose a project 40 miles off Long Beach Island, calling it Leading Light Wind. And the developers of the Atlantic Shores project are proposing a second project between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light. New Jersey officials said a fourth application had been received but did not release any information.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.