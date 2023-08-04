Supreme Court won’t block a ruling favoring a Native American man cited for speeding in Tulsa

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has left in place a lower court ruling that invalidated a speeding ticket against a Native American man in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because the city is located within the boundaries of an Indian reservation. The justices on Friday rejected an emergency appeal by Tulsa to block the ruling while the legal case continues. The order is the latest consequence of the high court’s landmark 2020 decision that found that much of eastern Oklahoma, including Tulsa, remains an Indian reservation. Justin Hooper, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation, was cited for speeding by Tulsa police in a part of the city within the historic boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Hooper argued that the city did not have the authority to ticket him.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.