A man posed as a veterinarian and performed surgery on a pregnant dog who died, authorities say

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida man has been arrested for claiming to be a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog who ended up dying of complications from the procedure. Authorities said Friday that the man in Collier County was a licensed pet groomer but not a licensed veterinarian. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that the 61-year-old man has been charged with animal abuse and practicing veterinary medicine without a license. The Chihuahua named Sugar died following the surgery in May. Her owners reached out to the man because she appeared to be having difficulty delivering puppies.

