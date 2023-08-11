Georgia judge needs more time in lawsuit over blocking the state’s ban on gender-affirming care

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta is deciding whether to block a Georgia law that bans hormone replacement therapies for transgender people under 18. Judge Sarah Geraghty says Friday there are “significant interests” on both sides and after nearly two full days of hearings with conflicting testimony from witnesses she says she needs more time to make a decision. She did not indicate when she would make a decision about the safety and benefits of hormone therapy for some teenagers.

