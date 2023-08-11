Mexico investigates 4th killing at Tijuana hotel frequented by American accused of killing 3 women

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mexican officials say they’re investigating the death of a fourth woman at a Tijuana hotel frequented by a California man who is the subject of extradition proceedings to face charges in connection with the killings of at least three women in the border city across from San Diego. Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez, who also announced he was resigning from his post, says the case shared similarities to the other three killings and authorities are seeing if there is any tie to Bryant Rivera. The resident of Los Angeles suburb Downey was arrested July 6 on a femicide charge in the strangulation death of Angela Carolina Acosta Flores, whose body was found in a hotel room in Tijuana on Jan. 25, 2022.

