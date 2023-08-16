Ex-Anaheim mayor to plead guilty in federal corruption case over Angel Stadium sale

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former mayor of Anaheim has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing an FBI corruption investigation into the $150 million sale of Angel Stadium to the owner of the Major League Baseball team. Federal prosecutors say “Harry” Sidhu acknowledged in a plea agreement Wednesday that while part of the city’s negotiating team, he provided the Angels with confidential information so they could get favorable terms. In return, prosecutors say he wanted a $1 million campaign contribution. Sidhu, who’d previously denied wrongdoing, will plead guilty to charges that potentially could send him to prison for decades. Sidhu resigned as mayor last year and the City Council voided a 2020 agreement to sell the ballpark and 151 acres surrounding it to Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno.

