Judge declines to approve Hyundai/Kia class action settlement, noting weak proposed remedies

A federal judge on Wednesday declined to approve a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts, saying it fails to provide “fair and adequate” relief to vehicle owners. The settlement, announced in May, could be valued at $200 million and covers about 9 million 2011-2022 model year Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S., the companies said at the time. But federal district Judge James Selna noted concerns raised by state attorneys general about the adequacy of a software update the automakers want to provide for the cars in question.

By The Associated Press

