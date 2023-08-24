Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas

The latest round of heavy rain has led to more flooding in parts of the nation, including an Ohio highway where people were rescued from their cars and in Las Vegas, where the strip was covered with water. Police say 10 people were rescued in Lakewood, Ohio, on a section of Interstate 90 on Wednesday night after their vehicles got stuck in water. No injuries were reported. Up to 8 inches of rain hit north-central Ohio. Parts of Michigan got over 5 inches of rain, which flooded tunnels leading to Detroit’s main airport. Rain flooded the Las Vegas Strip on the heels of two tropical storms and police responded to water rescue calls.

By The Associated Press

