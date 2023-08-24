Scores of Trump supporters show support outside Georgia jail ahead of his expected surrender
By SUDHIN THANAWALA and KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of Trump supporters gathered outside the jail in Atlanta where former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in on charges related to his efforts to remain in power after his 2020 election loss. It will be the fourth time this year that Trump is booked on criminal charges. On Thursday, he will be turning himself in at a notoriously troubled jail in the city — unlike his previous arrests, which happened in courthouses just before initial court appearances. Also different from his previous surrenders, authorities are expected to take a booking photo of the former president.