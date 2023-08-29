EPA head says he’s ‘proud” of decision to block Alaska mine and protect salmon-rich Bristol Bay

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The nation’s top environmental official said he fully supports his agency’s decision to block a proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska’s salmon-rich Bristol Bay, even as the state of Alaska has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn that action. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan tells The Associated Press that they are proud of their decision to evaluate the Pebble Mine project and do what was necessary to protect Bristol Bay. The EPA in January vetoed the proposed Pebble Mine, citing concerns with possible impacts on the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery. Regan’s first stop on his four-day tour of Alaska will be in the Bristol Bay village of Igiugig,.

