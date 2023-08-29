Exonerees support Adnan Syed in recent court filing as appeal drags on

BALTIMORE (AP) — More than 70 wrongfully convicted people from across the country have expressed their support for Adnan Syed in a recent court filing as his case continues crawling through the appeal process. The protracted legal saga received widespread attention from the “Serial” podcast and has since pitted crime victims’ rights advocates against supporters of criminal justice reform. The case is currently pending before the Maryland Supreme Court, which will consider whether a lower court violated the rights of Young Lee, whose sister Hae Min Lee was killed in 1999. Oral arguments are scheduled for Oct. 5. Syed remains free after his September release, but that could change.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.