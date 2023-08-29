Oher seeks contract and payment information related to ‘The Blind Side’ in conservatorship battle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lawyers for former NFL player Michael Oher are seeking his school records and information about contracts and payouts related to the film “The Blind Side.” This is part of his highly publicized effort to end a legal agreement between him and Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. Shelby County Probate Court issued three subpoenas Tuesday asking for information from Memphis Shelby County Schools, Alcon Entertainment and Creative Artists Agency. The filings are part of Oher’s attempts to end a conservatorship overseen by the Touhys. The couple took in Oher while he was a high school football player. Their story was the subject of the “The Blind Side.”

