A popular climbing area in Yosemite National Park has been closed due to a crack in a granite cliff

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A popular rock climbing area in Yosemite National Park has been closed because of a crack that has developed in a massive granite cliff. The park says climbers recently reported the new crack on the western side of the Royal Arches formation near a climbing route called Super Slide. An investigation revealed that the crack has partially detached a large pillar of rock. An area including several climbing routes was closed Aug. 30. A short section of the Yosemite Valley Loop Trail was also closed, with a detour established.

