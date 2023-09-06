Brazil cyclone, Europe flooding, another Earth heat record: What to know in extreme weather now

Families perched atop houses pleading for help to escape the deadly flooding after a cyclone hammered southern Brazil in the world’s latest extreme weather disaster. Authorities said Wednesday at least 31 people died and at least 1,600 were left homeless. Flooding also battered Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, fed by fierce rainstorms and killing at least seven people. Elsewhere, the World Meteorological Organization announced that Earth sweltered through its hottest Northern Hemisphere summer ever measured. And the African Climate Summit wrapped up with a call for world leaders to rally behind a global carbon tax on fossil fuels, aviation and maritime transport.

By The Associated Press

