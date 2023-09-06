Felony convictions vacated for 4 Navy officers in sprawling scandal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Felony convictions have been vacated for four Navy officers in sprawling scandal due to prosecutorial misconduct. U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino on Wednesday called the misconduct “outrageous” and agreed to allow the four men to plead guilty to a misdemeanor and pay a $100 fine each. The four officers were convicted in one of the worst bribery cases in recent history for the Navy that centered around a defense contractor nicknamed Fat Leonard. Defense attorneys for the officers had spent more than a year challenging the convictions and accusing the prosecution of misconduct. It was the latest misstep in the case.

