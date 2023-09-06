Suspect wanted in 2019 ambush that killed 9 American citizens is arrested in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man wanted in connection with an ambush that killed nine American citizens in northern Mexico nearly four years ago has been arrested in New Mexico. The U.S. Marshals Service says 24-year-old Ivan Gustavo Hernandez-Cabral was taken into custody Monday in Albuquerque. They say Hernandez-Cabral is being held pending extradition to Mexico in connection with the November 2019 ambush that left three women and six children dead on a road in Sonora. Five children survived the shooting. Authorities say cartel gunmen opened fire on three vehicles full of women and children who had dual citizenship and lived in the area. Hernandez-Cabral also is awaiting a hearing on an illegal entry charge in federal court in Albuquerque.

