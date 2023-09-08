Biden and Modi to announce rail and shipping project to link India to Middle East and Europe

NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden and his allies plan to roll out plans on Saturday for a shipping corridor that would connect India with the Middle East and ultimately Europe. It’s a possible game changer for global trade to be announced at the Group of 20 summit. White House national security aide Jon Finer says the proposed memorandum of understanding for a shipping and rail transportation corridor would include the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union and other countries in the G20. The rail and shipping corridor could also be one of the more ambitious counters to China’s own belt and road initiative that sought to connect more of the world to that country’s economy.

By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

