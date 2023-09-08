California governor signs bill to clear hurdles for student housing at Berkeley’s People’s Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill aimed at clearing the way for construction of a controversial student housing project in a historic Berkeley park. The legislation Newsom signed on Thursday reaffirms that residential noise will not be considered a significant environmental effect under the state environmental law. University officials say the project will bring much needed housing to campus, but opponents want to preserve People’s Park. Construction came to a halt earlier this year after an appeals court ruled that the university failed to consider potential residential noise as pollution. The new law takes effect immediately, but the state Supreme Court will have the final say on the project.

