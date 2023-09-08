From piñata to postage stamp, US celebrates centuries-old Hispanic tradition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out its latest special edition postage stamps, paying homage to a Hispanic tradition that has evolved over centuries to become a universal symbol of celebration. Stamps featuring colorful piñatas designed by Seattle-based artist Victor Meléndez were released Friday. They debut as the U.S. marks a monthlong recognition of Hispanic heritage and the start of an annual piñata festival in New Mexico. Previous stamp collections highlighting Hispanic culture were dedicated to mariachi music and Day of the Dead. Meléndez says he hopes the new stamps will ignite conversations and encourage people to learn about other cultures.

