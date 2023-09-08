Powerful earthquake strikes Morocco, causing shaking in much of the country

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A powerful earthquake has struck Morocco, and shaking was felt from Rabat to Marrakesh. There is no immediate word on any casualties or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 and occurred about 18 kilometers below the surface. It says the quake hit at 11:11 p.m. Friday and was centered about 56.3 kilometers west of Oukaimeden, a popular ski resort in the Atlas Mountains.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.