Teacher shortage closes Vegas schools and forces combined classes during union contract battle

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Staffing issues in Las Vegas-area schools reached a critical point this month as classes were canceled or combined to address teacher absences at campuses across the nation’s fifth-largest school district. The classroom disruptions are unfolding amid bitter contract negotiations between the Clark County School District and the teachers union representing 18,000 licensed employees. Negotiations have been underway since March over topics such as pay and benefits. District officials accused the union this week of using students as bargaining leverage. But the union says they aren’t behind the recent wave of teachers absences. The classroom disruptions started Sept. 1 and came to a head Friday with the two elementary schools canceling classes.

