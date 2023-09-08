Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is about halfway done. This is what happened and what’s next

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impeachment trial that could remove Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from office over corruption allegations is near the halfway point. The historic proceedings began this week with testimony about an extramarital affair and the Republican’s former top aides testifying they felt compelled to report him to the FBI. Paxton, is accused of bribery and abuse of office. The articles of impeachment center on allegations that Paxton improperly used the powers of his office to protect an Austin real estate developer who was indicted this summer on federal charges of making false statements to banks. If convicted by the Texas Senate, Paxton would be removed from office and possibly barred from holding any political office in the future.

By JIM VERTUNO and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

