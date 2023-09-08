Trump Organization offloads Bronx golf course to casino company with New York City aspirations

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization will offload its rights to operate a Bronx golf course to a company that is seeking to build a casino in New York City. A spokesperson for the city’s comptroller says the 18-hole course will now be run by Bally’s Corporation. The deal appeared to mark a resolution in the city’s battle to rid the publicly-owned green of its association with the former president. A previous effort to scrap the contract with the Trump Organization following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the capitol was rejected by a judge. Inquiries to the Trump Organization and Bally’s were not returned. The terms of the lease transfer weren’t immediately available

