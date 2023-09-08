UN report on Ecuador links crime with poverty, faults government for not ending bonded labor

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A U.N. envoy is urging urged Ecuador’s leaders to boost enforcement of labor laws and end popular fuel subsidies. It recommends those and other key policy changes alongside Ecuador’s continuing efforts to combat the drug-related crime that has undermined the country’s peaceful image. The report issued Friday by the U.N. special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights faults the government for failing to crack down on slavery-like bonded labor, especially among minorities. It also points to a lack of economic opportunity that has allowed criminal gangs to recruit members. It says money that goes to fuel subsidies should instead be spent on social programs.

